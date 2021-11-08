CoinDeal Token (CDL) Reaches Market Cap of $711,455.54

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $711,455.54 and approximately $86.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

