MAP Protocol Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.99 million and $1.01 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.