AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.
Several research firms recently commented on ACQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.09. 21,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.89. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
