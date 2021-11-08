AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ACQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.09. 21,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.89. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.