Enigma (ENG) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $412,414.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00312454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014278 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

