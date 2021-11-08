Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.73

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$138.73 and last traded at C$138.52, with a volume of 113289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$89.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 over the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

