Don-key Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and $1.24 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.00331981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,460,136 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.