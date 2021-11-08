Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.