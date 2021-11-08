Refereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.77 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $86.39 million and $5.77 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

