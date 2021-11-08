Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Enerflex stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

