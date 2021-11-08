Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000. Dover accounts for about 1.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Dover by 89.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

DOV traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.86. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,739. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

