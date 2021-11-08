Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,685. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.46 and a twelve month high of $306.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

