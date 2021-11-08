Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,849 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

