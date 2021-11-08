Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,830 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

