Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 173.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,290 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.43. 14,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

