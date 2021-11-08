salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,075. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200-day moving average of $252.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.