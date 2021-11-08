Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.89. 30,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,463. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.09 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

