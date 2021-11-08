Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $65.89 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,930 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,940,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 241,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,296. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $161.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

