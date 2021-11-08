TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.15.

Several analysts recently commented on TNET shares. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

