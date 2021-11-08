Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.23

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 3371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.03.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.88 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

