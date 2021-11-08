Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $205.08

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.08 and last traded at $204.73, with a volume of 1736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

