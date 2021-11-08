Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $139.75. 128,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,529. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

