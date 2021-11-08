Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.