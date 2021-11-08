Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 17.2% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $778,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 37,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,903,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,643,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $94,457,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,518.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,387.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,386.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

