T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lowered by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.2% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 69.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

