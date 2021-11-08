Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $465,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOV by 38.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in NOV by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.