Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.96. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,747. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

