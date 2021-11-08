Wexford Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.