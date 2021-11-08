Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,572 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $50.25. 30,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

