Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 262,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Teck Resources makes up 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $11,131,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

