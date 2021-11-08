Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 161,287 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $221.69 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

