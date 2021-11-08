Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE JKS traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $57.34. 19,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

