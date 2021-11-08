IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Truist Securities

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.