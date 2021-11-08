X Square Capital LLC Buys 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $255.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.