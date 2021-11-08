Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Quanta Services makes up 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

