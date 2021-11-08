LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

