S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

