S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $24.38. 36,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

