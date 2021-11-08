Elliott Investment Management L.P. Makes New $117,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. H&R Block comprises 0.0% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 23,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

