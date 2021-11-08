Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,719.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,960 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

