Wynnefield Capital Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Tile Shop makes up approximately 0.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

