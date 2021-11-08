Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

