KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

