Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day moving average of $424.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

