Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $57,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

