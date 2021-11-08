Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Pinterest worth $65,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.76.

Pinterest stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

