Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $84.80 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.