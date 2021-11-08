309,443 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE RF opened at $24.31 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

