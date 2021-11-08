Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000. Sterling Bancorp comprises about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

