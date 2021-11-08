Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 75,947 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the quarter. GreenSky comprises about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GreenSky by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 125,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

