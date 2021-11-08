Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 55,189 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

KRC stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.